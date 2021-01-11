Student from Glen Ridge commits to Gettysburg

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Sean Stites, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently finalized his commitment to attend Gettysburg College, located in Gettysburg, Pa., next fall, where he plans to continue his baseball career. A versatile athlete who has played a number of positions for the MKA Cougars, Stites has been an ultra-valuable performer for veteran coach Ralph Pacifico’s MKA diamond squad.

“For the last three years Sean has been the heart and soul of MKA baseball,” said Pacifico, now in his 28th year as MKA baseball head coach. “A varsity starter since his freshman season, his dedication and work ethic have set the standard for others to follow. Sean’s versatility is also unmatched, having played every position on the diamond throughout his MKA career. I am sure that he will be a welcome addition to Gettysburg College and their baseball program.”

Photos Courtesy of MKA Athletics