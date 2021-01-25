Phillips updates Glen Ridge school community on COVID cases

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Jan. 25, Glen Ridge Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips sent a letter to the school community discussing a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within the region and an increase in the number of students and staff quarantining.

According to Phillips, during the week of Jan. 18, Central School saw one person quarantining and one positive case of COVID-19; Forest Avenue School saw 14 persons quarantining and one positive case; Linden Avenue School saw six persons quarantining and one positive case; Ridgewood Avenue School saw 11 persons quarantining and no positive cases; and Glen Ridge High School saw 21 persons quarantining and one positive case.

“This weekend we were informed of an individual at RAS who tested positive,” Phillips wrote in the Jan. 25 letter. “The individual was in the school building last week. Families whose children were in close contact with the individual have been notified. The individual’s cohort has been quarantined.”

Phillips also provided COVID-19 numbers for the borough, showing the rise in cases since October. On Oct. 1, the borough had 51 cases; on Nov. 1, 59 cases; on Dec. 1, 98 cases; on Jan. 1, 170 cases; and as of Jan. 22, 2018 cases.

In order to keep students and staff in the school community safe, the district urges parents to work collaboratively with the schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Parents should keep their child’s school nurse updated on any symptoms or testing being done within the family.

If someone in the household is having COVID-19–like symptoms and is planning on being tested, keep the children home, even if they have no symptoms, until the test results come back. Notify the school nurse of the symptoms and testing, and again once the results are received.

Ill individuals with COVID-19–compatible symptoms who have not been tested or individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 should stay home until at least 10 days have passed since symptom onset and at least 24 hours have passed after the resolution of fever without fever-reducing medications and improvement in symptoms.

An alternate diagnosis — including a positive strep test or influenza swab — without a negative COVID-19 test is not acceptable for individuals who meet COVID-19 exclusion criteria to return to school.