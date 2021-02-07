GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The inaugural Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts Scholarship Golf Outing will be Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25 — expanded to two days due to the overwhelming response from the community. At this event, named the Glen Ridge police officer who died from COVID-related complications in May, scholarships will be awarded to chosen Glen Ridge graduating seniors.

The event will be held at the Glen Ridge Country Club at 555 Ridgewood Ave. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with golf cart, breakfast, lunch and awards.

The event registration and sponsorship deadline is Thursday, May 20. For more information, contact Ray Carnevale at Dadumpire@aol.com or Ray Scott at Rayscott112@comcast.net.