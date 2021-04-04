Freeman Tennis Courts to reopen this month

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Recreation Department has announced that, in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Freeman Tennis Courts will open in early April, weather permitting, for the 2021 season.

The Freeman Tennis Courts are operated by the Glen Ridge Recreation Department and are located on the corner of Woodland and Willowdale avenues in Montclair. Home of the Glen Ridge High School boys and girls tennis teams, the facility features six clay courts — court No. 7 is under construction — and is open seven days a week April through October. Registration and a permit fee are required.

For registration information and COVID-19 restrictions, visit http://www.glenridgenj.org/freemantenniscourts.htm.