Mountainside Medical Center recognizes exceptional leadership

MONTCLAIR / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Mountainside Medical Center has recognized several staff members for exceptional leadership in the establishment and operationalization of the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Hospital CEO Tim O’Brien recognized Florey Cruz-Cerpa, community health manager; Julia Ilyin, pharmacy director; Jennifer Lopez, central scheduling director; Cristina Martinez, employee health manager; and Jill Ryan, patient safety director.

In November of 2020, this team led the efforts to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Mountainside Medical Center and to open the hospital’s vaccine clinic — initially for hospital and clinic team members and later to administer vaccinations to eligible community members. In addition to their regular duties, they have continued to maintain efficient clinic operations so patients can receive the highest quality care possible. Their diligence has resulted in the successful vaccination of approximately 75 percent of the hospital’s team members and physicians, and more than 1,000 community members.

“It is an honor to recognize this team for their impressive accomplishments,” O’Brien said. “This past year has been especially challenging, but has also led to an abundance of teamwork and innovation. These professionals were able to rise above and beyond to meet the needs of our community.”

To learn about vaccine availability at Mountainside Medical Center, visit www.mountainsidehosp.com/COVID19vaccine.