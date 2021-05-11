Mountainside Medical Center celebrates National Hospital Week

GLEN RIDGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Beginning May 9, National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight hospitals, health systems and health care workers, as well as the ways they support the needs of their community. The American Hospital Association has recognized this year’s theme as “Inspiring Hope through Healing.”

“Mountainside is far more than just a place people go to heal physically. The hospital is a vital element of our community that encourages health and embodies hope,” Mountainside Medical Center CEO Tim O’Brien said. “From welcoming new life into the world, to providing treatment and comforting the sick and injured, Mountainside employees are central to creating and supporting a healthy community. I am honored to thank our staff for the exceptional work they do every day.”

The hospital kicked off the week of celebration with a red carpet roll out, and employees will be recognized throughout the week with a series of physically distant events, including breakfast, ice cream and sweet treats trucks.