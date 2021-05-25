Glen Ridge Public Library to move into Phase 4 of reopening — full services

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Public Library will be returning to full services starting Tuesday, June 1. This means that the library’s full operating hours will be restored for inside visits. There will be no time limits, no reservations needed and seating spaced to assist with social distancing.

While the library continues its steady transition back to more normal library services, its staff remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of all visitors and employees. For that reason, several COVID-related safety measures will remain in place, such as masking for the full duration of your library visit, maintaining social distance from others and observing good hygiene practices. Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and personal protective equipment will continue to be made available throughout the library.

With Phase 4 of reopening, grab-and-go doorside pickup ends. Holds will now be located in the new self-service hold area on the second floor. You may check out using the self-check kiosk, the MeeScan smartphone app or at the Patron Services desk with your library card. If you are unable to come inside and you would like to pick up your holds doorside, call 973-748-5482 to arrange a pickup time.

Cardholders may return material to any service desk or to the outside book drop; items are no longer put in quarantine upon return. Physical newspapers and magazines will be available.

As of June 7, a limited number of public computers will be available with a one-hour time limit. The self-service print and copy station will be available; this station accepts change and, for printing and copying totaling more than a $1 charge, credit cards. Print from home continues; go to glenridgelibrary.org/webprint to send the library print jobs to be picked up.

The library is still not ready for food and drinks, meeting room use, or sharing toys and puzzles in the children’s department.