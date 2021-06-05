Friends of the Glen Ridge Library to hold shredding event

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Friends of the Glen Ridge Library will hold a drive-through shredding event on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, in the Glen Ridge High School parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave. There is a suggested donation of $5 per box and all proceeds support Friends of the Glen Ridge Library.

Do not bring newspapers, magazines, photos, hardcover books, plastic binder covers, X-rays, holiday cards and junk mail to shred. Have your paper in a cardboard box or paper bag; garbage bags will not be accepted. All boxes will be returned to you.

Place boxes or bags in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle to allow volunteers to remove the items quickly and safely.

For more information, call the library at 973-748-5482.