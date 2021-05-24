Glen Ridge jitney service to resume June 21

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Mayor Stuart K. Patrick and the Glen Ridge Council, in conjunction with NJ Transit, have announced the return of jitney service, beginning Monday, June 21. This program will run on a limited basis, Monday through Friday, through July 30. There will not be service on Monday, July 5.

Jitney service will return again Aug. 2; details of this service will be announced at a later date.

To help the borough determine the best ways to provide service, Glen Ridge residents are encouraged to fill out this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YR5WHBF.

To find out more information about the jitney program, visit http://glenridgenj.org/jitney.htm.