Mountainside Medical Center gives awards for excellence

GLEN RIDGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — To honor nursing staff and team members, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center participates in an annual awards program recognizing those who go above and beyond their normal responsibilities to support the delivery of care to patients.

The Nursing Excellence Awards program is funded by Partners for Health Foundation. Nine awards are presented annually in recognition of nurses. The 2021 Nursing Excellence Awards were given as follows: the Myrtle Phillips Forsyth, R.N. Annual Nursing Award to Julie Daidone and Jacklyn Hunte; the Laraja Foundation Professional Nurse Practice Awards for Registered Nurses to Charlene Wilson, Daritza Munoz, Lanie Piece, Ma Julia Arenas, Nina Darbouze and Teresa Grady; and the Martin L. Sorger, M.D., Orthopedic Nursing Award to Melissa Halloran.

The 2021 Employee Excellence Award winners include: AnnMarie Jones, residency coordinator of family medicine; Brenda Hargrove, nursing assistant; Carmen Salgado, scheduler; Charito Alabado, nursing assistant; Charlie Weathers, mental health technician; Errol Smith, OR aide, Post Anesthesia Care Unit; Funda Kilincoglu, dietetic technician; Johanna Garabito, administrative assistant in radiology; Jolynn Ferrante, specimen processing coordinator in the laboratory; Lamarkus Towns, patient care technician; Luis Perdomo, housekeeper; Matthew Bocian, physical therapist; Monica Rivera, cardiovascular technician; Neil Assad, lead pharmacy technician; and Rocia Acosta, patient care technician.

Photos Courtesy of Brittany John