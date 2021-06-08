Clarus Glen Ridge nears completion, set to open in July

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — JMF Properties has announced that its newest residential community, Clarus Glen Ridge, is nearing completion, with a July grand opening expected.

Located on Baldwin Avenue, just steps from downtown Montclair and NJ Transit’s Bay Street train station, Clarus Glen Ridge will soon deliver a collection of 110 rental residences and amenities to Glen Ridge.

“We are excited to announce that we will soon be introducing a brand-new residential option to this charming, historic Essex County borough with the launch of leasing at Clarus Glen Ridge,” JMF Properties founder and principal Joe Forgione said. “Glen Ridge is the perfect location for the newest addition to our Clarus series of luxury rental properties. You can walk to shops, restaurants, parks, cultural attractions and mass transit in downtown Montclair, but when you walk home you return to a quiet, relaxed suburban neighborhood, completely insulated from the hustle and bustle. A lot of thought went into customizing every single detail of this community and we are counting the days until we can officially announce its debut.”

Clarus Glen Ridge is the second community by JMF Properties to carry the “Clarus” brand name. Its predecessor, Clarus Maplewood, is a multiple award-winning community that captured the 2018 “Community of the Year” honors for mixed-use communities from the Metropolitan Builders & Contractors Association and is the first community in New Jersey to earn the prestigious WELL Certification–Gold Level by the International WELL Building Institute, which recognizes buildings designed to enhance the health and wellness of its occupants.

For more information on Clarus Glen Ridge, visit www.jmfrentals.com.