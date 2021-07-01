Friends of the GRPL bring back the townwide yard sale

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Friends of the Glen Ridge Library will hold the fifth annual townwide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. This year, sales will be at Glen Ridge homes only. There will be no sales in the Hillside Lot. There are no borough permits required when participating in the townwide yard sale. ​

Registration to participate in the townwide yard sale opens July 1 and is charged. Participants may register online at https://www.glenridgelibrary.org/yardsale.html; there will be a small processing fee for those using credit card. To avoid this fee or for those who wish to pay by exact cash or check — payable to Friends of Glen Ridge Library — complete the form at https://tinyurl.com/yp4mduh3 and bring it to Glen Ridge Public Library, 240 Ridgewood Ave., during operating hours.