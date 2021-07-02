Blue Scrub Club donates to Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

MONTCLAIR / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Blue Scrub Club at Montclair High School has donated $500 to Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center’s Pastoral Care department through the Partners for Health Foundation.

The Blue Scrub Club’s purpose is to inspire and educate students who are interested in exploring careers in the medical field. The club hosts weekly meetings with medical professionals from a variety of fields who share their educational and career journey, along with what they do on a daily basis. Students also contribute to the community by providing health care organizations with assistance through financial or material donations, and volunteering.

“It is important that we engage with the younger generation who have an interest in health care and assist them in finding their career path,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “Health care organizations have many moving parts, and we want to show students the various pathways in which they can have a successful career in health care.”

The hospital will collaborate with the club on future events to continue to educate students about the various careers in health care. Students will also have the opportunity to volunteer at the hospital and shadow professionals at all levels.