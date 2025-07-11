Investigation continues into death of IHS student

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 16-year-old Irvington student, who was fatally shot in Newark.

Ziyad Cook, a student athlete who played on the football team, was killed on June 26. A 17-year-old male was wounded at the same time.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation into the case is active and ongoing but no additional details about it could be released to the public.

“Ziyad was not just a remarkable athlete; he was an inspiring young man who embodied the spirit of the Irvington High School Blue Knights,” said April Vauss, superintendent of Irvington Public Schools, in a statement. “He was admired not only for his athletic prowess but also for his kindness and compassion towards others.”

High School Principal Darnel Mangan said Cook was a good student and a mature teenager.

“He did everything that was asked of him in class, he didn’t have any issues here. Model student,” Mangan said.

His mother told WABC-TV that Ziyad was the light of her eyes and that she was proud of his Irvington High Blue Knights football teammates and other friends who she says will always be a part of her life.

“I won’t miss a game and I’m gonna wear my son’s jersey to every single game and I’m going to cheer them on no matter if we lose or we win I will be in the stands cheering them on,” Bell said.