22-year-old man shot to death on Madison Avenue in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Jarod Rogers, 22, of Irvington, according to an Oct. 4 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, just after 3 p.m., Irvington police responded to Madison Avenue on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:33 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.