Sumter speaks at Irvington NAACP’s monthly meeting

IRVINGTON, NJ — September’s virtual monthly meeting of the Irvington NAACP hosted Assemblywoman Shavonda E. Sumter of the 35th Legislative District. Sumter holds the distinction of being the first woman to serve as chairperson of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus; she succeeded the long-lasting leadership of state Sen. Ronald L. Rice of the 28th Legislative District.

Sumter presented a summary of recent efforts in the N.J. Legislature to address the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across the state. She also praised New Jersey as the first state in the nation to declare Juneteenth an official holiday, just prior to it being named a national holiday. In her address, she discussed police reforms that are underway to ban chokeholds; implement bias training for police officers; and recruit more black and brown people to the New Jersey State Police.

She expressed concern regarding adherence to school mandates to provide equal educational opportunities to all and spoke of the lag in repairs and upgrades to old and crumbling school buildings. Her concern extended to social and emotional supports for local youth, particularly as they endured approximately 18 months of remote learning after school buildings closed due to the pandemic.

Sumter passionately spoke about supporting Bill A711, which will soon come up for a vote in the state legislature and regards reparations.

She also emphasized that there is more opportunity to increase voter turnout for elections in New Jersey. Learn how to register to vote by visiting https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml. Those who are on parole or probation can now register and vote in New Jersey. This year, early in-person voting will be held in each county from Oct. 23 through 31.