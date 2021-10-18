24-year-old Irvington man shot to death on Arverne Terrace

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Alexander F. Saye, 24, of Irvington, according to an Oct. 16 press release from the ECPO.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 16, Irvington police responded to Arverne Terrace on a report of a shooting. They discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:56 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.