Essex County College scholar earns prestigious award

IRVINGTON, NJ — Krystal Borneo, a member of Essex County College’s Class of 2020, is the recipient of the 2020 Finch College Alumni Association Foundation Scholarship. The $5,000 scholarship is awarded through the New York–based foundation’s trust.

“Honestly, my reaction was God is faithful. I was amazed. It is a privilege and an honor to be awarded,” said the criminal justice major who lives in Irvington. Borneo plans to transfer to Stockton University to study forensic science. Stockton has a dual bachelor’s and master’s program in the major. From there Borneo wants to attend law school.

Borneo was also one of Essex County College’s representatives on the 2020 All USA–New Jersey Community College Academic Team.

“Krystal Borneo is a very intelligent, studious and dependable young lady,” said biology professor Lynn Wilson, who is co-adviser for the college’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter. “I know that she will continue to be successful in future endeavors.”

Borneo was an officer in the college’s Alpha Theta Theta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. The chapter is a frequent recipient of awards at both the regional and international levels.

“This honor for Krystal is yet another shining example of the high caliber of students we have at Essex County College,” ECC President Anthony Munroe said.

Borneo, who came to the United States from Trinidad in 2016, learned about Essex County College from her aunt, Tricia Riley, who earned her associate degree from the college’s Physical Therapist Assistant program.

“I wanted to go to college, and I’m happy that Essex was here for me so I could continue my education,” said Borneo, who added that joining the honor society helped her get over her shyness. She has a grade-point average of 3.95.