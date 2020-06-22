Double stabbing in Irvington results in one death

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a double stabbing that resulted in one death, according to a June 22 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, June 21, two people were stabbed in the area of 30 40th St. Alfred Julio Fernandez, 28, of Irvington, died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 3:01 a.m. A 42-year-old woman was also stabbed but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.