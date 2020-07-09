Newark man shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Anthony E. Young, 37, of Newark, according to a July 3 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On July 2, Young was shot at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 21st Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:28 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.