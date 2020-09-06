Irvington Library partners with U.S. Census Bureau

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Public Library is partnering with the Census Bureau for the month of September. Do you need help filling out the census? The library can help. Throughout the month of September, there will be a census representative on site to help residents with this important survey. With support from the New Jersey State Library and Irvington Township, the Irvington Public Library will be giving away incentives to encourage participation in completing the survey.

The results of the 2020 census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size or location.

The library is located at 5 Civic Square, across the street from Irvington High School. For more information, call 973-372-6400 or visit www.irvingtonpubliclibrary.org.