Irvington’s Gbayor nominated for Heart of a Giant Award

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington’s own Mikai Gbayor has been nominated for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants. The award’s presenters have announced another set of outstanding tristate area high school football player nominees open for voting. These students have been nominated by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication.

The voting period for these nominees is now open until Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m., with the final vote tally determining who will be named the group’s finalist.

Overall, there will be 11 total finalists and each finalist will receive $1,000 for their high school’s football program, with the grand prize winner’s school getting an additional $4,000. The grand prize winner will be selected based on video submissions stating why they have the Heart of a Giant. To vote, visit https://usafootball.com/programs/recognition-awards/heartofagiant/.

In addition to Gbayor, Week 5B nominees are Joshua Cordoba from Plainfield High School; Yosue Gomez from Passaic County Technical School in Wayne; Anthony Henriquez from Hoboken High School; Brett Miller from Bound Brook High School; Kevin Millman from Franklin High School in Somerset; Jason Richardson from Elmont Memorial High School in Elmont, N.Y.; Jack Shamy from Point Pleasant Beach High School; and Gian Carlos Taveras Liz from Newark East Side High School.

In 2011, Gbayor’s mother passed away from gun violence. After this tragedy, Gbayor, his father and his seven siblings lived in a three-bedroom apartment.

“There was never enough room, and never enough food for everyone; I went to bed sometimes hungry where hunger pains woke me up at night,” Gbayor said.

Gbayor was avidly searching for something to take his mind off of everything happening around him. The sport that Gbayor adapted to the quickest was football.

“Football actually allowed me to get my aggressions out,” he said.

In 2017, Gbayor asked his dad if he could live with his uncle so that he could play football in Irvington. Since then, Gbayor, now a senior at Irvington High School, is a four-star athlete who’s currently ranked No. 12 in his recruiting class, tight end and linebacker team captain and has 23 Division 1 Scholarships offers. Gbayor is currently committed to the University of Nebraska.