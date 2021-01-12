Former Irvington resident awarded Soldier of Valor Award

IRVINGTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Conference of NAACP branches through its Veterans Affairs Committee, led by Keith Bodden, presented former Irvington resident Ralph Witcher Jr. with a 2020 Soldier of Valor Award during their virtual annual state convention.

Witcher, a retired master sergeant, joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduation from high school. He retired in 2018 after more than 40 years in military service. He worked and trained at Lackland Air Force Base in the 1970s and went on to serve in the Reserve and the National Guard, as well as serving a long stint as an air compression mechanic for a large firm, DynCorp, that services aircraft, including Air Force One.

Witcher, a former Irvington resident, traveled the world thanks to his work with the Air Force. His career in the military included service in New Jersey, California, Texas and North Carolina, as well as in Panama, Thailand, Middle Eastern countries and other countries.