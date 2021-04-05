Specialty care practice opens in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, together with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, has expanded patient services available in the community through a new location at 50 Union Ave. in Irvington. The specialty care location will offer specialists in obstetrics, gynecology and cardiology with the opportunity to expand care offerings in the future.

“Building upon the high-quality care provided by Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and the Combined Medical Group, this new Irvington location offers convenient access to much needed primary care and specialty care services,” said Darrell Terry Sr., president and CEO of NBIMC and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey. “We are committed to delivering world-class care to our community and expanding access to the very best treatments and physicians.”

At the new specialty care location in Irvington, a full range of gynecologic services is offered for women of all ages — from adolescence through menopause and beyond. In addition to preventative care through annual health screenings, treatment is available for a wide range of gynecological conditions, including infertility, urinary incontinence treatment, pelvic pain and minimally invasive alternatives to surgery. Additionally, the team of obstetrical providers is available to patients every step of the way throughout pregnancy to ensure the best possible outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Cardiology services will be provided by interventional cardiologist Dr. John H. Shao and nurse practitioner Lin Chen.

“The opening of this new specialty care location in Irvington reinforces our commitment to providing greater access to first-rate health care in all communities, in an effort to reduce health disparities across our state,” said Andy Anderson, president and CEO of the Combined Medical Group.

As part of the Combined Medical Group, the specialty care providers in Irvington accept most major insurances. To learn more or schedule an appointment for OBGYN or cardiology services, call 862-339-0005.