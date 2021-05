This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington Council First Vice President October Hudley, who is president of the National Action Network’s Irvington chapter, attended the NAN Convention, from April 13 to 17 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Hudley attended on behalf of the Irvington chapter, which won the 2021 Chapter of the Year award.

Photos Courtesy of October Hudley