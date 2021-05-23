Emergency food distribution event at Orange Park in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., the Essex County Board of County Commissioners, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Township Council will present an emergency food distribution event on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m. at Orange Park in Irvington to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus. The 500 boxes of food that will be distributed are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

The park is adjacent to Irvington High School, 1253 Clinton Ave. in Irvington. The event will be held rain or shine.

Residents who want to take advantage of this free giveaway should approach the park by turning onto Orange Place from Orange Avenue. Only right turns onto Orange Place from Orange Avenue will be permitted. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Orange Avenue.

Residents walking to the site should come to the corner of Drakes Lane and Clinton Avenue. Walkers must wear a face mask and follow social-distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart; each box weighs approximately 40 pounds.

Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive at the site until 8 a.m.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide about 40 meals. They consist of a variety of nonperishable food, such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf-stable milk, and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon their availability. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site.

Buses will not be allowed to enter.