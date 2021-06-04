Authorities seek help identifying a person of interest

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced June 3 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the death of Michael Williams, 35, of Irvington.

On May 15, Williams was found unresponsive at Springfield Avenue and 43rd Street in Irvington. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. on May 16.

Authorities are trying to identify the woman pictured. Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.