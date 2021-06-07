St. Hubert’s holds dog vaccination clinic in Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pet owners in Irvington gathered on a sunny Saturday, June 5, to get their dogs vaccinated at a free clinic hosted by the Irvington Health Department, township officials and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

Dozens of dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds received free rabies and distemper vaccinations at the event, held at Civic Square Park. Pet parents also went home with vouchers for free spay/neuter services and free toys for their pups.

This was St. Hubert’s first vaccination clinic since October 2019. Their vaccination clinics had to be put on hold during the pandemic. This was also the first such event St. Hubert’s has held in Irvington, where the shelter now provides animal control services and community programs.

“It was wonderful working with the Irvington Health Department and township officials,” said Sarah Sangree, St. Hubert’s director of community engagement. “We’re so excited to embark on this new partnership to serve the people and pets of Irvington.”

Photos Courtesy of Diane Ashton