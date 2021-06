This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Gov. Phil Murphy recently visited Irvington to encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While in the city, Murphy joined N.J. Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and N&N Unisex barber shop owner Hugea Newman for an informal a roundtable discussion on boosting vaccine confidence among residents of Irvington.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss