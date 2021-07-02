Mayor, local officials break ground on affordable apartment community in Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss joined state and county officials, as well as the NRP Group, a vertically integrated developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, to break ground on a 56-unit affordable apartment community in Irvington.

Located at 722 Chancellor Ave., the five-story, mid-rise building will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units with parking. The apartments will be reserved for residents earning 60 percent or less than the area median income. Five of the 56 units will be set aside for residents with special needs, who will receive supportive services from the YMCA of Greater Newark. The Urban League of Essex County will also provide social services to all residents of the community.

“I am so pleased to celebrate the groundbreaking of 722 Chancellor Ave., at the critical intersection of Chancellor and Union avenues. This 100-percent affordable apartment community will help address Irvington’s need for more quality affordable housing options and will keep working families from having to look outside of our town to find accommodations within their income profiles,” said Vauss. “I have long championed economic development as an indispensable means to build our local economy and make Irvington safe and clean. Irvington is one of the most beautiful and convenient places to live, and we have fought hard to achieve economic gains. The addition of 722 Chancellor Ave. builds on this momentum.”

The NRP Group is developing the community in partnership with Adenah Bayoh, a local developer and entrepreneur who has been spearheading the redevelopment of Irvington General Hospital on Chancellor Avenue. Bayoh manages an extensive real estate portfolio, consisting of multiple multifamily homes and apartment buildings throughout Irvington, Newark and northern New Jersey.

“With NRP’s mission to provide exceptional housing for people regardless of income, we’re looking forward to helping fulfill the significant demand for affordable options within the Irvington community,” said J. David Heller, principal, president and chief executive officer at the NRP Group. “By working in tandem with the township and Adenah, this project will encourage the growth of and investment in Irvington, while also enabling working families to continue contributing to its strong sense of community and sharing in the fruit of its resurgent economic prosperity.”

“722 Chancellor Ave. will create ripples far beyond the building’s physical footprint,” said Jonathan Gertman, vice president of development at the NRP Group. “We’re thrilled to be working closely with the township of Irvington and thankful that the NRP Group was selected to be Adenah’s development partner on this project. Adenah is a tireless and visionary entrepreneur dedicated to this community and improving the lives of Irvington residents.”

The property will create new construction and property management jobs and improve the streetscape of the corner of Chancellor and Union avenues, two major Irvington roadways. A New Jersey Transit bus stop will be conveniently located directly outside the community; access to the Garden State Parkway is only minutes away, providing a gateway to New York City and other neighboring metros. The building will be situated in a designated redevelopment area, Urban Enterprise Zone and smart-growth area.

Residents of the community will be able to enjoy Energy Star–certified, modernly designed units equipped with an array of amenities, including central heating and air conditioning; vinyl flooring; energy-efficient refrigerators, stove tops, ovens and dishwashers; high-speed internet access; and intercoms. They will also have access to free, on-site parking, a community center for programmed activities, a fitness center, a children’s playroom, a computer room, laundry facilities and an on-site management/leasing office.

“This redevelopment initiative was born from my larger vision to revitalize marginalized communities and provide impactful projects to the township of Irvington,” said Bayoh. “This project is continuing my passion for providing best-in-class affordable housing to individuals and families at every and all income levels and fulfilling the needs of the community. The NRP Group was a natural choice as a development partner for this project, given their unprecedented level of expertise and experience with affordable housing. I look forward to doing more projects like this in the future.”

Financing partners include the New Jersey Housing Mortgage Finance Agency, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Hudson Housing, Irvington and Greater Newark LISC. In addition, the Irvington Housing Authority is providing five project-based vouchers.

“This development demonstrates an impactful use of underutilized land, creating much-needed affordable housing in a high opportunity, vibrant area,” said Melanie R. Walter, executive director, New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. “We are honored to provide capital funding that helps working families live, work, go to school and grow in this community.”

Leasing will begin in June 2022, with final completion scheduled for November 2022.

Photos Courtesy of Sam DePasquale