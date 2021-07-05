Two brothers from Rahway fatally shot in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of Malik A. McCallister, 38, and Tarik R. Barnes, 42, brothers who lived together in Rahway, according to a July 5 press release from the ECPO.

The two brothers were shot on Sunday, July 4, on Montrose Terrace around midnight. McCallister was pronounced dead at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center at 12:30 a.m. on July 5. Barnes was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. on July 5 at University Hospital in Newark.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.