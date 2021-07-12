Irvington man shot to death in area of Highland and Grove

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Tariq Patterson, 38, of Irvington, according to a July 12 press release from the ECPO.

On Thursday, July 8, Irvington police responded to Highland Terrace and Grove Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Patterson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432.