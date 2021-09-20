NJAW resumes using chloramines in area water treatment plants

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Sept. 20, New Jersey American Water resumed using chloramines in water treatment at its Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road water treatment plants, which serve NJAW customers in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties. This change was originally planned for Sept. 13 but was rescheduled.

During the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ida, New Jersey American Water was unable to receive chemical deliveries. On Sept. 2, New Jersey American Water temporarily changed the water treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at these plants.

The treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities in Essex County: Irvington, Maplewood and Millburn.