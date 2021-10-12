Rachel Coalition hosts ‘Women to Women’ event

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Join Rachel Coalition for a “Women to Women Virtual Event” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event will feature Janine Latus, the New York Times bestselling author of “If I Am Missing or Dead: A Sister’s Story of Love, Murder and Liberation.” Latus’ memoir explores issues faced by all women and particularly by those who have experienced physical or emotional abuse. Her story vividly illustrates the wide spectrum of abusive behavior and depicts the cycle of self-doubt that can lead smart, attractive women to remain in abusive relationships.

Proceeds from the luncheon support Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence prevention division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey. The mission of the coalition is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence by providing a comprehensive and coordinated response to domestic violence in the MetroWest community and the community at large.

Admission is charged. To register, visit https://www.jfsmetrowest.org/rachelevent2021. For more information, call 973-765-9050, ext. 1708.