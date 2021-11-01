Davis named president and CEO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center

LIVINGSTON, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Richard Davis as the president and CEO at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Davis joined SBMC — which will soon change its name to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in honor of a large donation from Leon and Toby Cooperman — in 2012 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. In 2019, he was named chief financial officer of the northern region of RWJBarnabas Health.

Throughout his tenure at SBMC, Davis has progressively assumed a more diverse and expansive management portfolio, which included admitting, medical records, dietary, transport, environmental services, budgeting, reimbursement, physician contracting, capital acquisitions and more. His most recent accomplishments include completing the financial analysis of the $200 million Cooperman Family Pavilion and securing all necessary approvals, developing and launching the Clinical Excellence and Efficiency program, and integrating the Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center into SBMC.

“Rick is an exceptional leader with over 25 years of executive management experience in health care finance and operations,” RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said. “His experience and strong business acumen will be essential in building on the well-established legacy Saint Barnabas Medical Center holds as a premiere health care facility in New Jersey and a flagship of our health system.”

Prior to joining SBMC, Davis worked at Universal Health Services for approximately 18 years. First at Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev., and then later at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he was the chief financial officer. While working in Washington, he led the organization’s implementation of an electronic health record, negotiated the hospital’s $195 million managed care portfolio, and implemented net revenue enhancements and cost containment initiatives that resulted in significant growth for the organization.

Active in the community, Davis is a current board member and past president of the Millburn–Short Hills Chamber of Commerce. He, his wife and their children reside in Millburn.