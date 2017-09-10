Professor presents all of Jewish history in one hour

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Temple B’nai Abraham, David N. Myers, president of the Center for Jewish History and UCLA professor of history, presented a lively discussion of his just published “Jewish History,” part of the prestigious Oxford University Press “A Very Short Introduction” series.

A scant hundred pages, Myers’ thought provoking book, in the words of one reviewer, accomplishes “a concise but rich distillation of the Jewish historical past from its beginnings to the present.” In one hour, Myers did the same in lecture form to the delight of an overflow audience of more than 200 attendees, taking them on a speedy but substantial journey, allowing them to perceive Jewish history as one, distinct, organic whole!

Photos Courtesy of Jeffrey Klein and Ruth Ross