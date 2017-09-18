Career Closet at NCJW transforms lives

LIVINGSTON, NJ — “When you step into the Career Closet, you never leave quite the same way you walked in,” said Michelle Manning, a client at NCJW/Essex Center for Women. The program, designed to distribute clothing to women for job interviews or starting a new job, has been helping economically disadvantaged women in Essex County for more than 13 years.

Knowing all too well that first impressions can make or break a job interview, the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women established the Career Closet, the only resource of its kind in Essex County, where a “starter work wardrobe” is provided free of charge to women in need. New and gently used work attire — clothing and accessories — are donated to the Career Closet. Over the years hundreds of women have left the Career Closet with a wardrobe that enables them to go on interviews and start a new job with confidence and reassurance. With the help of volunteer personal dressers, women choose a week’s worth of clothing from the Career Closet’s large inventory of merchandise available in all sizes. Participation in the Career Closet is by referral only from the NCJW/Essex Center for Women or other partner agencies.

“The right clothes can change the course of a woman’s life,” Manning, who came to the Center for Women on the recommendation of a friend, said. “My experience with the Career Closet was more than I could ever have imagined. The women who helped coordinate outfits saw me as a person and made me feel worthwhile — not worthless.”

In addition to working with Center for Women clients, the Career Closet also works with outside agencies that provide referrals for eligible clients to visit the Career Closet. One such organization, La Casa de Don Pedro in Newark, described how their clients have benefited from the Career Closet with better employment outcomes and an improved sense of confidence.

“The Career Closet is absolutely a necessity and valued resource for our clients,” Coraly Perez of La Casa de Don Pedro said. “We are so pleased to have it available. It meets an important need for our clients.”

Women may come to the Career Closet lacking the strength or confidence to seek employment but leave with a sense of self-empowerment and accomplishment. Michelle Manning’s experience, however, went beyond just the clothes.

“Visiting the Career Closet gave new meaning to my life and helped me regain the confidence I lost. The Center for Women is a lighthouse of hope for all women,” she reflected.

Career services manager said: “The services we provide to our clients are invaluable, and it gives me great joy to see them moving forward with confidence, hope and ultimately success.”

The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women has helped thousands of women with job searches, computer skills and personal empowerment. All services are confidential. For more information visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org, call 973-994-4994 or email centerforwomen@ncjwessex.org. Programs are nonsectarian and open to all women, regardless of religion. The Career Closet is by appointment only and requires a referral from the NCJW/Essex Center for Women or other partner agencies.