Education 2 Empowerment prepares women for new careers

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Are you a woman looking for an educational opportunity to reinvent yourself and get a new job? The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women has the program for you. Education 2 Empowerment provides financial support to women residing in Essex County and the surrounding communities who are separated, divorced or widowed to help them pay for career training certificates. E2E will help reduce the cost of tuition, fees and related expenses for qualifying women to pursue non-credit training programs leading to employment. Examples of certifications include, but are not limited to, Microsoft Office specialist, office and dental assistant, medical billing, computerized financial accounting, web page graphic design, culinary arts and bookkeeping courses.

Participants are encouraged to take part in all job placement services offered by the center, and must attend monthly update meetings with the NCJW/Essex case manager. This program is made possible due to a grant from the N.J. Department of Children and Families, Division on Women.

All programs are held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. For more information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.