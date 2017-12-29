Life in transition? What now? RISE workshops for women

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Reaching Into Self-Empowerment workshops are being offered to women at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women on Tuesdays in January. These single session workshops will provide women experiencing life transitions with education and skills to reach their goals and eliminate unnecessary self-defeating thoughts.

On Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, “Transforming Fear” will demonstrate how to use fears in a healthy way to reach your full potential; “Goal Getting” on Jan. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will help you set goals and make positive changes in your life; “Positive Self-Affirmations” on Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon enables participants to identify positive traits to become their own cheerleader; and “You First” on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon will help you learn how to improve the quality of your life and put yourself at the top of the list, eliminating and identifying unnecessary drains on your energy.

These workshops will be held at the Linda & Rudy NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Pre-registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. Tuition is charged; inquire about reduced fees and waivers.

To register, or for additional information, call the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.