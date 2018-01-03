Discover the real meaning of mindfulness

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is offering a workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. that will explore the ways mindfulness techniques can improve your life and help cultivate calmness and connection. Licensed social worker Danna Markson will explore and practice specific mindfulness techniques to ensure participants a more peaceful environment.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Registration is required and is open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW and charged for non-members.