January computer classes at NCJW

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Registration is now open for January computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Basic Excel will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m., and Intro to Word is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both courses are six classes each. A class on Microsoft Outlook, which is scheduled to run on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., will have classes on Jan. 10, 17 and 24.

Classes are open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or for women who would just like to learn for their own personal use. It will be held at NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Registration is required and a tuition fee applies.

For further information and to register for any programs, call the Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.