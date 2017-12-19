Club TBA makes latkes ‘Israeli style’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Members of Club TBA of The Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston celebrated Hanukkah by making latkes “Israeli style” under the supervision of Rishon Shaked Schnarch. Club TBA, for children in grades three through six, meets twice each month. The programs are an enjoyable way for TBA students to have fun while socializing, eating pizza and participating in games and activities. The group is led by TBA coordinator of special projects Arleen Lichtenstein.

Schnarch from Or Yehuda, Israel, a city in the district of Tel Aviv, serves as the rishon, an emissary from Israel, for 2017-2018 at Temple B’nai Abraham. This year marks the 15th successful year of the Rishonim program of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ. Shaked teaches and shares with the students of the TBA JLP the amazing world of Israel and the importance of their understanding of their own personal connection to it.