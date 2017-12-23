Creating a TBA Early School family quilt … one unique square at a time

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Students and their family members of The Early School of Temple B’nai Abraham participated in creating a family quilt at a festive evening event at temple. Each school family received a material square a week before the special night. The instructions were to create a square that represents their family with their child’s creative design input.

Debbie Ziering, TBA director of Early Childhood Education, noted, “We came together on a Wednesday evening for pizza and salad and to sew the squares together. Connecting and blending each families’ individual and imaginative square into a quilt, creates a new artistic entity, celebrating us as a singular Early School community, while still retaining each family’s distinctive message.”

If a family could not join the evening’s event , the square will be sent into school to be added to the quilt. It will be completed soon and displayed in the school.