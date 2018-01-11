NCJW presents ‘Danger: Pregnancy Ahead’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The threats to women’s health care are real, according to a recent press release from the NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Today, in the name of fetal rights and under the guise of the war on drugs, women have been arrested for being pregnant and continuing to term in spite of a drug or alcohol problem, the center said. In addition, training and technological advances in the area of reproductive health care are under attack, it said. In light of this, NCJW/Essex will hold a Lunch and Learn, “Danger: Pregnancy Ahead,” on Thursday, Jan. 18. This special event commemorates the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision ensuring a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion. The program, which runs from noon to 2 p.m., will be held at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, 1025 South Orange Ave. in Short Hills.

“Danger: Pregnancy Ahead” will focus on the allegedly punitive and counterproductive child welfare interventions that threaten pregnant women with child neglect or abuse, restrictions faced by health care providers and how they impact patient care, and the challenges in New Jersey related to reproductive health care. The program will feature a panel of experts in reproductive health and advocacy.

“Danger: Pregnancy Ahead” is being co-sponsored by many community organizations supporting reproductive justice. Admission is charged and includes a buffet lunch. Pre-registration is required. Call 973-740-0588 or visit www.ncjwessex.org to register.