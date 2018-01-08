County, Livingston to host public meeting on Riker Hill Art Park

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and Livingston Mayor Shawn Klein will host a public meeting about the Essex County Riker Hill Art Park Master Plan on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at Livingston Town Hall, 357 S. Livingston Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input from the community about what improvements they would like to see at the 42-acre artist colony.

The 42-acre Riker Hill Art Park was a U.S. Army Nike Missile Base in the 1950s. Essex County purchased the property from the federal government in 1974 and converted the buildings that once housed army facilities into studio space for artists. There currently are 38 artists in residence at Riker Hill Art Park.