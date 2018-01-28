How to care for aging loved ones

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Are you caring for an aging parent or loved one? Having difficulty navigating the health care system or trying to manage long distance caregiving? The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is having a workshop led by licensed clinical social worker Wendy Sabin on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. that will help you sort out the issues to consider and figure out how you can achieve the best results for everyone.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW and charged for non-members.