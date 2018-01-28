JLP Family Mitzvah Circle night is a huge success

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Monday, Jan. 22, the Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham held its inaugural Family Mitzvah Circle night at the temple. A large contingent of JLP students in kindergarten through seventh grade and their families created components for caring Shabbat boxes. Families learned about the mitzvah of bikkur cholim, or visiting the sick, by crafting Shabbat boxes and their contents, which TBA’s clergy will deliver on their visits to congregants in hospitals and convalescing at home. Family Mitzvah Circle nights will take place several times during the school year.

For information regarding the TBA Jewish Learning Program, contact Melissa G. Weiner, director of Jewish learning, at 973-994-3950 or mweiner@tbanj.org. Visit www.tbanj.org/jewish-learning-program.