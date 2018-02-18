TBA to hold Purim Carnival on March 4

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham, led by Director of Jewish Learning Melissa Weiner, will hold a Purim Carnival on Sunday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, entrance on East Cedar Street. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to dress in costume.

The students from the JLP and The Early School as well as children from the community are invited to enjoy numerous creative games such as Frog Hop, Fat Cats, the Shalach Manot game, hamantaschen baking, face painting among the activities as well as inflatables provided by Bounce On In Event.

Admission is charged. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The carnival fare of popcorn, cotton candy and pizza will be available for purchase. To register call 973-994-3950 or email Brenda Small at bsmall@tbanj.org. For details go to www.tbanj.org.