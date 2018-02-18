TBA students make shalach manot

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Students of the Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham participated in the assembly of shalach manot, Purim baskets. The mitzvah of giving shalach manot derives from the Book of Esther. It is meant to ensure that everyone has enough food for the Purim feast held later in the day, and to increase love and friendship among Jews and their neighbors. Temple B’nai Abraham members had the opportunity to share the mitzvot of sending Shalach Manot to family and friends.