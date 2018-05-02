Navigating college planning and financial aid

LIVINGSTON, NJ — When your child is applying to college, there are different approaches to consider. Jeffrey Noll, president of College Planning USA, will discuss options based on certain circumstances on Wednesday, May 9, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. His discussion will include finding the right school for your child from academic, social and financial standpoints; the Federal Financial Aid System; other financial aid alternatives; and how to navigate the process.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call 973-994-4994, or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members, charged for non-members.